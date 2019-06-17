Hasbro : Summary ToggleHasbro Recognized as Sector Leader on the 2019 Civic 50 list of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States

2018 Philanthropic Support Totaled $20 Million, Helping to Impact Four Million Children Worldwide

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 17, 2019-- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, announced today that it has been named to The Civic 50 as one of the most community-minded companies in the United States and was recognized as the sector leader in the Consumer Discretionary category. An initiative of Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, the Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact the communities in which they do business. Hasbro is one of 11 companies that have been included on The Civic 50 list each year since the initiative began in 2012.

'At Hasbro, we are honored to once again be recognized as one of America's most community-minded companies,' said Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO, Hasbro, Inc. 'We firmly believe every child deserves a world where they can experience hope, kindness and joy, and we are grateful to our outstanding philanthropic partner organizations and passionate employees who generously give their time and talents to help make the world a better place for children and their families.'

Hasbro, together with its employees, has a long history of giving back to children and families through its many philanthropic programs. In 2018, the company contributed $20 million in philanthropic support, which helped to make a difference for 4 million children worldwide. This year, Hasbro also celebrates 20 years of Team Hasbro, the Company's employee volunteer program. In 2018, 94 percent of Hasbro's global workforce volunteered time and talent in the communities where Hasbro has offices.

Hasbro's signature philanthropic initiative, BE FEARLESS BE KIND, continues to empower children to develop compassion and empathy and has reached 25 million people in 150 countries. More than 625,000 people have taken the BE FEARLESS BE KIND pledge 'to be inclusive; to stand up for those who need my help; and to make a difference whenever I can, wherever I can, because I can.' Young people, educators, parents and caring adults everywhere can visit www.BEFEARLESSBEKIND.org to take the pledge online; access tools and resources that help teach empathy; and learn of different ways to put empathy into action.

'The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands,' said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. 'Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work.'

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more, and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

The Civic 50 ranking builds on significant distinctions Hasbro has already received this year for its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Recently, Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and was also named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the eighth year in a row.

To learn more about The Civic 50, the 2019 honorees, and insights from this year's survey, please visit www.Civic50.org.

To learn more about Hasbro's philanthropic programs worldwide, please visit www.Hasbro.com/giving.

Click here for additional video content highlighting Hasbro's philanthropic programs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jElDN1LYBwA

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About Points of Light

Points of Light - the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service - mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

