Hasbro : Summary ToggleHasbro and Epic Games Partner to Launch Fortnite™ Toys and Games

Hasbro Introduces MONOPOLY: Fortnite Edition Game and Official NERF Fortnite Blasters

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 10, 2018-- Global play and entertainment company Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced a partnership with Epic Games to introduce a range of Fortnite™ inspired play experiences, including a line of officially licensed NERF Fortnite blasters, and a MONOPOLY: Fortnite Edition Game, in a deal brokered by IMG.

The NERF Fortnite blasters will immerse fans into the player-versus-player action of the game, letting them play out the Battle Royale in real world settings with blasters and accessories that emulate the amazing onscreen battles Fortnite is known for, and MONOPOLY Fortnite will bring a battle building twist to the iconic Fast Dealing Property Trading game.

The MONOPOLY: Fortnite Edition game will debut at most major retailers in the U.S. and the U.K. this Fall, with additional markets to follow in 2019. The battle continues to build with an epic line up of additional licensed games, role play and NERF Fortnite blasters and accessories debuting in 2019.

'Fortnite has quickly become a cultural phenomenon with legions of players worldwide, many of whom are already searching for NERF blasters to host their own Fortnite battles,' said Jonathan Berkowitz, president, Hasbro Brands. 'Through our collaboration with Epic Games, fans will now have the ability to experience the Battle Royale in all new ways, whether it's the active and adventurous fun of a NERF Fortnite blaster battle or the exciting strategizing of playing MONOPOLY Fortnite with friends.'

'Hasbro is well-known for bringing iconic brands to life, and we're honored to collaborate on an awesome lineup that delivers on the fun of Fornite,' said Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein. 'NERF blasters are truly the best way to reenact Fortnite battles outside of the game, and we can't wait to see our fans create Fortnite stories all of their own with the iconic accessories seen in the game, or by bringing the battle offscreen with MONOPOLY.'

Fortnite is the action building game from Epic Games that lets you drop into a massive 100-player PvP Battle Royale or team up with friends in a co-op campaign to Save The World against a horde of monsters. Craft and loot in giant worlds where no two games are ever the same. Fortnite Battle Royale is free and available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, and Android.

About HASBRO

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web. Unreal Engine is freely available at unrealengine.com. For more information on the studio, visit epicgames.com and check out @EpicGames.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

Epic, Epic Games, and Fortnite and their related logos are registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the USA (Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.) and elsewhere.

