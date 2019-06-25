Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro    HAS

HASBRO

(HAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hasbro : Summary ToggleHasbro to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 25, 2019-- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of Hasbro's financial results.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on Hasbro's Investor Relations website at https://investor.hasbro.com.

The webcast and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com/. A replay of the call will be available at the same location approximately 2 hours following the completion the event.

About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

© 2019 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005809/en/

Source: Hasbro, Inc.

Investor Contact: Debbie Hancock | Hasbro, Inc. | (401) 727-5401 | debbie.hancock@hasbro.com
Press Contact: Julie Duffy | Hasbro, Inc. | (401) 727-5931 | julie.duffy@hasbro.com

Disclaimer

Hasbro Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HASBRO
01:16pHASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference..
PU
01:07pHASBRO : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/17HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro Recognized as Sector Leader on the 2019 Civic 50 l..
PU
06/17HASBRO : Recognized as Sector Leader on the 2019 Civic 50 list of the Most Commu..
BU
06/14U.S. to launch public hearings on additional China tariffs next week
RE
06/11HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro Joins Leading and Largest CEO-Driven Coalition to ..
PU
06/11HASBRO : Joins Leading and Largest CEO-Driven Coalition to Address Diversity & I..
BU
06/04HASBRO : Teams Up With Wicked Cool Toys To Bring Iconic Micro Machines Back To S..
PR
06/04SUMMARY TOGGLENETFLIX AND THE RUSSO : The Gathering
PU
05/23HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro to Present at the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 966 M
EBIT 2019 737 M
Net income 2019 558 M
Debt 2019 592 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 24,13
P/E ratio 2020 21,09
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 13 390 M
Chart HASBRO
Duration : Period :
Hasbro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO32.02%12 217
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE9.42%11 924
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC9.09%10 961
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-4.57%9 227
MATTEL7.41%3 333
SPIN MASTER CORP1.30%3 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About