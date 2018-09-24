Hasbro : Summary ToggleHasbro to Webcast Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 24, 2018-- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of Hasbro's financial results.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast in the 'Press Releases' section of Hasbro's website at www.hasbro.com, under 'Corporate - Investors.'

The webcast and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. A replay of the call will be available at the same location approximately two hours following the completion of the event.

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

