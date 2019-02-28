Hasbro : to Present Keynote at Upcoming Industry Conference

Hasbro,
Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, Brian Goldner, will present a keynote at the upcoming
UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston at 12:00 p.m.
Eastern time on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Presentation time is subject to change. Please contact the conference
host firm for additional details.
The webcast will be available on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page
at https://investor.hasbro.com.
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the
presentation will be available on the Company's website for
approximately 90 days.
About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company
committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and
games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products,
Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic
brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH,
MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier
partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and
Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through
great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to
making the world a better place for children and their families through
corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on
the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been
named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute
for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com
and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).
HAS – IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005834/en/