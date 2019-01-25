Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro    HAS

HASBRO (HAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hasbro : to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 12:32pm EST

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of Hasbro's financial results.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcasts in the “Press Releases” section of Hasbro’s website at www.hasbro.com, under “Investors.”

Additionally, the Company will webcast its Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2019 on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be hosted by Hasbro senior management including Brian Goldner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, and John Frascotti, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Both webcasts and the accompanying presentation slides will be available to investors and the media on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at http://investor.hasbro.com. Replays of the call and the Investor Day will be available at the same location approximately 2 hours following completion of each event.

About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

© 2019 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HASBRO
12:32pHASBRO : to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Annual Inve..
BU
2018HASBRO : Scientific Games and Hasbro Extend their MONOPOLY and Fan-Favorite Bran..
PR
2018HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro Trademark Rights Upheld in Criminal Case Involving..
PU
2018HASBRO : Announces Global Supply Chain Well-Being Program
BU
2018HASBRO : CLUEDO Comes To Nintendo Switch; Marmalade Game Studio brings the class..
AQ
2018HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro Announces Global Supply Chain Well-Being Program
PU
2018SUMMARY TOGGLEHASBRO AND WIZARDS OF : The Gathering®
PU
2018HASBRO AND WIZARDS OF THE COAST ANNO : The Gathering®
PR
2018HASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
PU
2018HASBRO : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 716 M
EBIT 2018 686 M
Net income 2018 411 M
Debt 2018 537 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 29,28
P/E ratio 2019 17,81
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 11 310 M
Chart HASBRO
Duration : Period :
Hasbro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO8.55%11 310
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-3.04%11 557
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT8.83%9 809
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC-1.25%9 550
CD PROJEKT SA30.67%4 826
MATTEL18.32%4 235
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.