Hasbro : to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2019

Hasbro,
Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that it will webcast its
fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call on Friday,
February 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following the release of
Hasbro's financial results.
Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast,
such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the
time of the webcasts in the “Press Releases” section of Hasbro’s website
at www.hasbro.com,
under “Investors.”
Additionally, the Company will webcast its Annual Investor Update at New
York Toy Fair 2019 on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern
Time. The meeting will be hosted by Hasbro senior management including
Brian Goldner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Thomas,
Chief Financial Officer, and John Frascotti, President and Chief
Operating Officer.
Both webcasts and the accompanying presentation slides will be available
to investors and the media on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at http://investor.hasbro.com.
Replays of the call and the Investor Day will be available at the same
location approximately 2 hours following completion of each event.
