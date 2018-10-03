Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hasbro, Inc. Investors (HAS)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Hasbro, Inc. (“Hasbro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2017, Hasbro announced its third quarter 2017 financial results. Hasbro’s CEO stated that “[a]s a result of the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on our quarterly revenues and operating profit.” On this news, shares of Hasbro fell $2.94, or 22%, to close at $89.75, on October 23, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

