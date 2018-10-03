Log in
News Summary

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hasbro, Inc. Investors (HAS)

0
10/03/2018 | 01:25am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Hasbro, Inc. (“Hasbro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2017, Hasbro announced its third quarter 2017 financial results. Hasbro’s CEO stated that “[a]s a result of the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on our quarterly revenues and operating profit.” On this news, shares of Hasbro fell $2.94, or 22%, to close at $89.75, on October 23, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Hasbro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 944 M
EBIT 2018 748 M
Net income 2018 516 M
Debt 2018 533 M
Yield 2018 2,37%
P/E ratio 2018 25,14
P/E ratio 2019 19,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 13 416 M
Chart HASBRO
Duration : Period :
Hasbro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO15.66%13 416
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE25.17%15 641
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT50.64%12 569
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC13.16%8 481
MATTEL3.64%5 486
CD PROJEKT SA97.44%4 999
