Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Hasbro, Inc.

today announced that a class action has been commenced by an
institutional investor on behalf of purchasers of Hasbro, Inc.
(NASDAQ:HAS) common stock during the period between April 24, 2017 and
October 23, 2017 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the
District of Rhode Island and is captioned City of Warren Police and
Fire Retirement System v. Hasbro, Inc., et al., No. 18-cv-00543.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased Hasbro common stock during the Class Period to
seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of
all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff
can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in
any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead
plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the
Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this
action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or
interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel
H. Rudman or David
A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or
via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You
can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/hasbro/.
The complaint charges Hasbro and certain of its officers and directors
with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Hasbro is a
global play and entertainment company that promotes its brands through
immersive storytelling across mediums, including television, film,
digital and more. Hasbro’s biggest customers are Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.,
Toys “R” Us, Inc. and Target Corporation, which accounted for
approximately 18%, 9%, and 9% respectively, of its consolidated net
revenues in fiscal year 2016.
The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made
false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse
information regarding Hasbro’s business and prospects. Specifically,
defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that Hasbro’s relationship
with Toys “R” Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro’s
business, as Toys “R” Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy
store in the United States, and that Toys “R” Us was in far worse
financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have
to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and
liquidate. In addition, Hasbro was experiencing significant undisclosed
adverse sales issues in two key markets – the United Kingdom and Brazil
– which were negatively impacting the Company’s efforts to grow sales in
those markets. As a result of this information being withheld from the
market, the price of Hasbro common stock was artificially during the
Class Period to over $115 per share and Hasbro insiders were able to
sell $147 million worth of their personally held Hasbro stock to the
public at inflated prices.
Then on October 23, 2017, Hasbro announced its third quarter 2017
financial results for the period ended October 1, 2017. Hasbro reported
that the United States and Canada were negatively impacted by the Toys
“R” Us bankruptcy. This contributed to a 5% decline in the U.S. and
Canada segment quarterly operating profit to $217.3 million, or 21.9% of
net revenues, compared to $228 million, or 24.4% of net revenues in
2016. Hasbro’s CEO stated that, “[a]s a result of the Toys “R” Us
bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on
our quarterly revenues and operating profit.” And the Company’s CFO
warned that the challenges in the U.K. and Brazil were anticipated to
continue for the remainder of the year and sales would be up only 4% to
7% from a year ago in the fourth quarter. On this news, the price of
Hasbro common stock declined from $92.69 per share to $89.75 per share,
a 22% decline from the stock’s Class Period high of $115.95 per share.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Hasbro
common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is
represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in
prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial
fraud.
