Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro, Inc.    HAS

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hasbro : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 10:21am EDT

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 3, 2020.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram).

HAS-D


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HASBRO, INC.
10:21aHASBRO : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
05/09WENDY'S, WALT DISNEY, NINTENDO : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
05/07HASBRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/05HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
RE
05/05Videogame Makers Benefit as Consumers Stay Home -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/05ANOTHER CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS PROBLEM : Skyrocketing Cost of Air Cargo
DJ
04/30HASBRO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29Brinker, Gilead rise; Hasbro, Akamai Technologies fall
AQ
04/29HASBRO : We'll be ready for Christmas, says Hasbro, as China restarts
RE
04/29HASBRO : Q1 2020 Earnings Management Remarks 112.9 KB
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 700 M
EBIT 2020 771 M
Net income 2020 415 M
Debt 2020 4 124 M
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
EV / Sales2021 2,02x
Capitalization 8 610 M
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 86,55  $
Last Close Price 62,84  $
Spread / Highest target 86,2%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-40.50%8 610
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.7.31%14 104
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.1.51%11 620
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT12.86%9 049
MATTEL-40.96%2 775
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-1.80%2 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group