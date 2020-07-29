Log in
Hasbro : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

07/29/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2020.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

HAS-D


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 406 M - -
Net income 2020 372 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 9 921 M 9 921 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 85,68 $
Last Close Price 72,41 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-31.98%9 921
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.27.75%17 884
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-9.85%12 654
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT14.06%10 045
MATTEL-16.46%3 927
SPIN MASTER CORP.-36.87%1 908
