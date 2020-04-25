Log in
Hasbro, Inc. : and Cartamundi Partner to Produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Front Line Medical Workers

04/25/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Companies to Donate 50,000 Face Shields Per Week to Local Hospitals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, and Cartamundi, the worldwide leading manufacturer of playing cards, trading cards and board games, today announced plans to produce 50,000 face shields a week for front-line health care workers over the next several weeks. This essential personal protective equipment (PPE) will be manufactured at the Cartamundi facility in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and donated to local hospitals in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, home to Hasbro’s global headquarters.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work together with our partners at Cartamundi to produce much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE), to directly assist the critical needs of front-line medical workers in our community,” said John Frascotti, President and Chief Operating Officer, Hasbro, Inc. “Throughout this challenging time, Hasbro is committed to using our brands, our resources and our expertise to help make a difference.”

"We are very proud that we’ve been able to shift our focus to design, engineer and manufacture essential face shields to donate to local health care workers as they fight COVID-19,” said Phillip Wauters Executive Vice President, Cartamundi. “We plan to continue to produce this essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for the next several weeks as our communities continue to come together to bravely work through this crisis.”

Cartamundi East Longmeadow has put in place specific protection measures for workers on the production lines including medical screenings, temperature checks, PPE, plexiglass screens, distancing measures, separation and regular sanitization between shifts. They will continue to follow the strict guidelines and health measures recommended by the local and federal government and the WHO.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

About Cartamundi

Cartamundi is Latin for "Cards for the World." With a history dating back to 1765, Cartamundi is the world's leading manufacturer of card & board games and digital solutions. With a network of owned sales offices, design centers, 13 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a workforce of over 2,500 people, Cartamundi is a prominent and growing supplier to the global cards, games, and toys industry. In 2019, Cartamundi generated a revenue of approximately $440 million, and in December 2019 acquired the $118 million business of The United States Playing Card Company. Legendary games such as Monopoly® and Pokémon® run off the Cartamundi production lines, as do many different varieties of playing cards and card games for consumers as well as casinos. With its strong brands such as Bicycle®, BEE®, Hoyle®, COPAG®, and Grimaud®, Cartamundi created a compelling range of playing cards, children's card games, and family games. These products are found in major retailers across the globe, contributing to fulfilling the Cartamundi purpose of "Sharing the Magic of Playing Together." Cartamundi's corporate headquarters are in Turnhout, Belgium. Manufacturing facilities are located in Japan, India, Brazil, Poland, Germany, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland. In the U.S., Cartamundi has manufacturing facilities in Dallas, TX, East Longmeadow, MA and Erlanger.

HAS-C
HAS-CSR


© Business Wire 2020
