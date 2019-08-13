Hasbro : Summary ToggleHasbro Announces Expansion of Toy Recycling Program to France, Germany, Brazil

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 13, 2019-- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) announced today that it has expanded its industry-leading toy and game recycling program to France and Germany, with additional plans to launch in Brazil later this year. Through the program, consumers can send well-loved Hasbro toys and games to TerraCycle, a global leader in product recycling, who will recycle them into materials to be used in the construction of play spaces, flower pots, park benches, and other innovative uses.

'Since launching the Hasbro Toy Recycling Program in the U.S. in 2018, we've been planning to expand into additional markets to offer more consumers around the world a sustainable solution for recycling their well-loved toys and games,' said John Frascotti, president and chief operating officer, Hasbro, Inc. 'We deeply believe in taking care of our planet for future generations, and we see this expansion as the next step in our sustainability journey.'

French residents can learn more about participation at https://csr.hasbro.com/fr-fr/toy-recycling, and German residents can sign up at https://csr.hasbro.com/de-de/toy-recycling. Similar to the U.S. program, available at www.hasbrotoyrecycling.com, once participants sign up, they can collect and box up their toys and games, print out a free shipping label and send their box to TerraCycle, who will sort and recycle the products. Consumers in France can also bring toys and games to participating Picwic locations. The program is open to all Hasbro toys and games, including face-to-face games, toys, action figures, dolls, plush, and more.

'We want our consumers to know when they choose Hasbro toys and games, they can feel good that our products are of the highest quality, responsibly made, and recyclable through TerraCycle*,' said Kathrin Belliveau, senior vice president of Global Government, Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, Hasbro, Inc.

Expanding Hasbro's Sustainability Legacy

This program builds upon Hasbro's longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. Through Hasbro's Sustainability Center of Excellence, the Company strives to reduce its carbon footprint and continuously improve its environmental performance across every aspect of its business. Hasbro focuses its environmental efforts in three key areas: reducing the environmental impacts of products and packaging, partnering with vendors to source and distribute Hasbro products in an environmentally conscious way, and minimizing the environmental footprint of operations.

To learn more about Hasbro's CSR and sustainability efforts, visit www.hasbro.com/csr and read our CSR Report, Playing with Purpose.

*In France, Germany, Brazil and the U.S, excluding HI and AK.

