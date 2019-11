The Competition and Markets Authority of the Uni

ted Kingdom (CMA) said it was inviting comments on the deal until Dec. 5. (https://reut.rs/2rX11Av)

Hasbro, known for its Nerf guns and Power Rangers action figures, had made a cash offer for Entertainment One in August.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)