Hasbro : We'll be ready for Christmas, says Hasbro, as China restarts

04/29/2020 | 09:19am EDT
Illustration photo of a Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming

Hasbro Inc will ramp up production at factories in China in time to get ready for the vital end-of-year holiday season, it said on Wednesday as it forecast a hit to current quarter sales from coronavirus lockdowns and scrapped its full-year forecast.

Americans locked in their homes over the past month have spent more on online and board games, and sales of Hasbro's Monopoly and Play-Doh were up. But that will not be enough to make up for lost business at stores, as most "non-essential" businesses in the United States and Europe remain largely shut.

The company's manufacturing operations have also taken a hit, but Hasbro said its supply chains were back up in China, where it makes more than half of its products.

Hasbro said the suspension of movie production and delays in new releases would also hurt sales. The company, which holds toy licenses to Disney's "Avengers", "Star Wars" and "Frozen", franchises is more dependent on big Hollywood blockbusters to pull in consumers than rival Mattel Inc.

The company's shares, which have lost over a quarter of their value this year, fell another 3% in premarket trading.

Sales at Hasbro's Gaming segment, which includes brands such as Monopoly and "Magic: The Gathering", surged 40% in the first quarter.

But overall, the company swung to a loss of $69.6 million in the first quarter ended March 29, compared with a profit of $26.7 million a year earlier due to its $4 billion purchase of Peppa Pig series maker Entertainment One.

Excluding items, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company earned 57 cents per share, slightly below analysts' average estimate of 58 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue rose 51% to $1.11 billion, boosted by revenues from Entertainment One distributed properties including Oscar Winning film "1917". However, those figures also came slightly below estimates.

Hasbro previously said 2020 total revenues could be in excess of $6.2 billion, a 31.4% increase from the prior year. It also expected to increase operating profit margin to above 15% from 13.5% in 2019.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 047 M
EBIT 2020 856 M
Net income 2020 524 M
Debt 2020 3 629 M
Yield 2020 3,58%
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
EV / Sales2021 2,19x
Capitalization 10 667 M
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 88,60  $
Last Close Price 77,86  $
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-27.32%10 667
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-1.57%12 937
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.0.41%11 166
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT12.50%9 026
MATTEL-31.40%3 224
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-4.91%2 360
