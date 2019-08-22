Log in
HASBRO, INC

HASBRO, INC

(HAS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 04:57:26 pm
109.11 USD   -5.53%
07:29pHASBRO : takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
RE
05:55pPEPPA PIG TO GET NEW OWNER : GI Joe maker Hasbro
AQ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Hasbro : takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal

08/22/2019 | 07:29pm EDT
People dressed as characters from the animated series

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about $4 billion (3.27 billion pounds) in cash, expanding into the lucrative infant and preschool market by gaining access to popular TV shows like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

The deal for the independent studio will give the Nerf and Power Rangers toymaker more exposure in its content media push, where it has been buying smaller firms and tying up with major movie studios to boost sales of toys linked to movie franchises.

Last year, it spent about $520 million to add children's entertainment and merchandising franchises, including the characters of the superhero TV show Power Rangers.

Hasbro has also linked up with Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney and has seen growth with Marvel's "Avengers" toys.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner said Hasbro will leverage eOne's brands to expand opportunities globally.

"The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro's portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling," Goldner said.

Peppa Pig, which brings in the bulk of revenue at eOne, is a popular show that is streamed on several platforms across the globe and has been grabbing more sales with the growing popularity of its toys and merchandise.

Jackie Breyer, group publisher at trade magazine 'the Toy Book', said the latest deal shows Hasbro's efforts to build its entertainment brands and not just toys. Breyer also highlighted Hasbro's foray into the United Kingdom being a bonus.

"This is a huge deal," Breyer said.

Hasbro will pay 5.60 pounds per share, a premium of 26.4% to eOne's close of 4.43 pounds on Thursday. Hasbro will also finance the buy with debt and $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion in cash from equity financing, the companies said.

Hasbro sees annual run rate synergies of about $130 million by 2022, helped by savings from a portion of eOne's toy business in-house and improving the profitability of its licensing and merchandising activities.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Shares of Hasbro were down 5% in extended trading.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial adviser to Hasbro and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, Stikeman Elliott LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP are serving as its legal counsel.

J.P. Morgan Cazenove is eOne's financial adviser and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Mayer Brown International LLP are serving as its legal counsel.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco, Nivedita Balu and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)

By Nivedita Balu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 1.19% 443.4 Delayed Quote.22.88%
HASBRO, INC -1.00% 114.35 Delayed Quote.42.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 996 M
EBIT 2019 770 M
Net income 2019 542 M
Debt 2019 509 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 26,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,99x
EV / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 14 431 M
Chart HASBRO, INC
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 122,19  $
Last Close Price 114,35  $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC42.15%14 576
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE30.38%14 375
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC31.24%12 983
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT4.82%9 110
MATTEL5.01%3 670
SPIN MASTER CORP9.59%3 270
