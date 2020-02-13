Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro, Inc.    HAS

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mattel beats profit estimates as cost cuts take hold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:21pm EST
Barbie dolls are seen in a window of a toy store in Kiev

Mattel Inc on Thursday beat estimates for quarterly profit as it benefited from a robust cost-cutting programme, even as holiday season sales of its flagship Barbie brand in North America were pressured by Hasbro Inc's "Frozen" dolls.

Shares rose nearly 5% to $15.11 in extended trading.

The company exceeded its initial 2019 cost-cutting target of $650 million (£498 million) by 35% as Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz looks to improve profitability through cutting jobs, closing manufacturing facilities and reducing products manufactured.

Mattel now expects $50 million in savings in 2020 from a "capital light programme", which includes the closure of four factories in Asia, Mexico and Canada, Kreiz told Reuters.

"We're changing the way we operate," said Kreiz, who took the helm in 2018.

Mattel reported an adjusted profit of 11 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, racing past expectations of 1 cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, holiday quarter net sales fell 3.3% to $1.47 billion and missed estimates of $1.50 billion as the November release of Disney's "Frozen 2" re-energized demand for rival Hasbro's dolls based on the franchise's main characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

Mattel said gross sales in North America fell 1%, mainly due to a decline in the Barbie and American Girl doll sales.

Hasbro bagged the rights to make dolls based on the Disney Princess movies from Mattel in 2014, at a time when kids were increasingly turning to big Hollywood blockbusters and away from their traditional toys.

The releases generated more competition for Mattel's over 60-year old Barbie brand in an already sluggish holiday season for toy sales.

Major retailer Target Corp also said toy sales during the period were flat, as launches of new original products and brands slowed.

Chief Financial Officer Joseph Euteneuer, on a conference call with analysts, said the coronavirus outbreak would likely cause production delays in China, which may impact Mattel's first quarter results.

However, Kreiz told Reuters that Mattel's "Baby Yoda" plush toy, based on a viral sensation character from the "The Mandalorian" Star Wars series on Disney+, is still on schedule to hit shelves in April.

Mattel also said its iconic children's series "Thomas & Friends" will move to Netflix from Nickelodeon in the United States later this year.

The move is part of Mattel's strategy to turnaround sales of toys based on the 75-year old talking tank engine, which Euteneuer said "fell off the track".

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Uttaresh.V)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Stocks treated in this article : Target Corporation, Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Netflix
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HASBRO, INC. -1.23% 96.99 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
MATTEL -0.76% 14.4 Delayed Quote.7.08%
NETFLIX 0.37% 381.4 Delayed Quote.17.44%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.14% 118.28 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HASBRO, INC.
07:21pMattel beats profit estimates as cost cuts take hold
RE
02/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs
RE
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Rate of New Coronavirus Cases ..
DJ
02/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Rate of New Coronavirus ..
DJ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Big news in the telecom sector
02/11HASBRO : Q4 19 Earnings Management Remarks
PU
02/11Global Stocks Rise as Rate of New Coronavirus Cases Slows
DJ
02/11HASBRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 116 M
EBIT 2020 1 021 M
Net income 2020 697 M
Debt 2020 3 102 M
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 13 273 M
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 114,22  $
Last Close Price 96,99  $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Edward M. Philip Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-7.02%13 438
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-8.20%12 241
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-7.67%11 930
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT20.17%9 644
MATTEL7.08%5 031
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC16.63%3 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group