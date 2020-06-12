What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Growing fears of a surge in coronavirus infections sent the Dow down more than 1,800 points, or 6.9%, for its worst day since March. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 5.9% and 5.3%, respectively.

Businesses ranging from tech titans Apple and Google to toy maker Hasbro outlined measures and big-dollar initiatives to promote racial justice.

The EU is planning formal antitrust charges against Amazon over the online retailing giant's alleged mistreatment of third-party sellers.

About 1.5 million initial jobless claims were filed last week, down from a peak of nearly 7 million in the week ended March 28.

Boeing has told its biggest supplier to freeze recently restarted production of 737 MAX parts to forestall a glut of new aircraft.

DoorDash is close to securing new funding that would value the largest U.S. meal-delivery company at more than $15 billion.

Chris Cox is returning to Facebook, just over a year after leaving amid disagreements with Zuckerberg about the company's direction.

Comcast and Byron Allen's production company reached a deal to carry the black media mogul's cable channels on Comcast's system, ending a racial-discrimination suit.

Unilever said it would consolidate its dual British and Dutch corporate structure into a single company based in the U.K.