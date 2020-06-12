Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hasbro, Inc.    HAS

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Growing fears of a surge in coronavirus infections sent the Dow down more than 1,800 points, or 6.9%, for its worst day since March. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 5.9% and 5.3%, respectively.

Businesses ranging from tech titans Apple and Google to toy maker Hasbro outlined measures and big-dollar initiatives to promote racial justice.

The EU is planning formal antitrust charges against Amazon over the online retailing giant's alleged mistreatment of third-party sellers.

About 1.5 million initial jobless claims were filed last week, down from a peak of nearly 7 million in the week ended March 28.

Boeing has told its biggest supplier to freeze recently restarted production of 737 MAX parts to forestall a glut of new aircraft.

DoorDash is close to securing new funding that would value the largest U.S. meal-delivery company at more than $15 billion.

Chris Cox is returning to Facebook, just over a year after leaving amid disagreements with Zuckerberg about the company's direction.

Comcast and Byron Allen's production company reached a deal to carry the black media mogul's cable channels on Comcast's system, ending a racial-discrimination suit.

Unilever said it would consolidate its dual British and Dutch corporate structure into a single company based in the U.K.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.29% 1401.9 Delayed Quote.4.67%
APPLE INC. -4.80% 335.9 Delayed Quote.14.42%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -16.43% 170 Delayed Quote.-37.56%
COMCAST CORPORATION -5.10% 39.25 Delayed Quote.-12.70%
COX CO., LTD. 32.65% 325 End-of-day quote.63.32%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -6.90% 25128.17 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
DUAL CO., LTD. -4.67% 3065 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
FACEBOOK -5.20% 224.43 Delayed Quote.9.29%
HASBRO, INC. -6.62% 71.08 Delayed Quote.-27.92%
MAX CO., LTD. -2.98% 1627 End-of-day quote.-25.84%
NASDAQ 100 -5.01% 9588.479387 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. -5.27% 9492.726687 Delayed Quote.11.68%
S&P 500 -5.89% 3002.1 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.49% 47.39 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HASBRO, INC.
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
06/11In Corporate Reckoning, Executives Pressed to Improve Racial Equity in Workpl..
DJ
06/11In Corporate Reckoning, Executives Pressed to Improve Racial Equity in Workpl..
DJ
06/05HASBRO : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/21HASBRO : The Most Star-Studded Dungeons & Dragons Event Ever Assembled Aims to R..
PR
05/15HASBRO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14HASBRO : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
05/09WENDY'S, WALT DISNEY, NINTENDO : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
05/07HASBRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/05HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 664 M - -
Net income 2020 411 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 3,84%
Capitalization 9 739 M 9 739 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 86,50 $
Last Close Price 71,08 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Goldner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Frascotti President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alan G. Hassenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-27.92%9 739
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.10.20%14 882
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-6.91%12 710
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT9.78%9 340
MATTEL-26.72%3 445
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC16.30%3 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group