Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Haseko Corp    1808   JP3768600003

HASEKO CORP

(1808)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cash-hoarding Japanese firms please investors as share buybacks hit record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 06:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Japanese share buybacks have hit a record this fiscal year and are set to maintain the booming growth as cash-rich companies bow to pressure from investors and the government to boost returns and improve governance.

In recent weeks, SoftBank Group Corp, Sony, Itochu Corp and other companies have announced plans to buy back shares worth more than 1.3 trillion yen, bringing the total value of buybacks flagged since April 1 to over 6.5 trillion yen (£45.6 billion).

That is already the most for any fiscal year since 2003 when new and stricter buyback rules were unveiled, according to financial data service firm I-N Information Systems.


GRAPHIC: Japan Buyback - https://tmsnrt.rs/2E9ABPV

Investors have long criticised Japanese companies for hoarding cash rather than investing it or returning it to shareholders, pushing down their returns on equity (ROE), a measure of the amount of profit a company generates from the money invested in it.

Buying back shares reduces a company's equity base, boosting its ROE.

"This past month has seen a lot of very positive shareholder-friendly activity from a wide array of Japanese companies," said Seth Fischer, founder and chief investment officer of Oasis Management, citing actions by SoftBank, Sony, Haseko, Tokyo Tatemono and Toppan Printing.

"To attract foreign investors, companies should continue this path of increasing shareholder returns, while continuing to improve their corporate governance."

Activist investor Oasis, among others, has been vocal in urging Japanese companies to boost returns. In December, Oasis failed to block the sale of Alpine Electronics to its larger affiliate Alps Electric, but Alps did announce a 45 billion yen buyback in January, the third largest buyback that month.

Japan Inc is under pressure to appease foreign investors after they sold 13 trillion yen of Japanese stocks in 2018, more than four times the net sales in 2015 and 2016, and a sharp reversal of the net 1.9 trillion yen bought in 2017.

"Recently, the global economy is weak and the Japanese market has fallen as foreign fast money has been selling aggressively,” said Archibald Ciganer, co-head of Japanese equity at money manager T.Rowe Price.

“But those Japanese companies that have good governance are taking advantage of cheaper stock prices and putting a floor under their stock price through buybacks.”

Share buybacks have had political pushback elsewhere. In the United States, Senator Marco Rubio last week announced plans to tax buybacks in an effort to encourage companies to reinvest spare cash instead of returning it to shareholders.

In Japan, though, policy makers have been urging companies to pay more attention to the wishes of investors, most notably through the country's corporate governance and stakeholders codes. Guidelines released last year urged firms to focus on their financial management policies, including the amount of cash they had on hand.

According to Ministry of Finance data, Japanese companies had internal reserves worth a record 446.5 trillion yen at the end of their latest fiscal year.

Japanese companies' ROEs are expected to fall below 10 percent this fiscal year for their first decline in three years, according to Nomura Securities.

"Many Japanese companies simply have too much cash on their balance sheets weighing down their ROEs. Better capital structure management is definitely needed," said Kin Chan, chief investment officer of Argyle Street Management.


GRAPHIC: Foreign investors outflow - https://tmsnrt.rs/2BMtYl1

A revision to Japan's corporate governance code last year, designed to push companies to sell stakes in other companies, is also driving buybacks.

"Dissolving cross shareholdings, and increasing dividends and buybacks are two ways to make Japanese companies more attractive to foreign investors," said Patrick Moonen, principal multi asset strategist at Netherlands-based NN Investment Partners.

Further buybacks are expected. Analysts at Goldman Sachs predict that buybacks will reach 7.8 trillion yen for the 12 months to the end of March 2020.

Currently, 56 percent of Japanese non-financial companies in the benchmark Topix index sit on net cash - meaning they have funds left over even if they paid all debts tomorrow. That compares with less than 20 percent in the United States or Europe, according to figures from brokerage CLSA.

“I tell investors that the presents are still under the Christmas tree," said Nicholas Smith, CLSA's Japan strategist.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Ayai Tomisawa and Alun John
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPS ALPINE CO LTD -2.19% 2320 End-of-day quote.13.78%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC 0.12% 1678 End-of-day quote.21.51%
HASEKO CORP -1.55% 1336 End-of-day quote.19.29%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP 0.16% 5046 End-of-day quote.-1.98%
TOKYO TATEMONO CO., LTD. -1.52% 1298 End-of-day quote.17.89%
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD -1.15% 1719 End-of-day quote.10.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HASEKO CORP
06:05pCash-hoarding Japanese firms please investors as share buybacks hit record
RE
2018HASEKO CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018HASEKO CORP : 1st quarter results
CO
2018HASEKO CORP : Proxy Statments
CO
2018HASEKO CORP : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2018HASEKO CORP : Slide show results
CO
2018HASEKO CORP : Annual results
CO
2018HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2017HASEKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 883 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 78 780 M
Finance 2019 128 B
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 5,04
P/E ratio 2020 6,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 402 B
Chart HASEKO CORP
Duration : Period :
Haseko Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASEKO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 686  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noriaki Tsuji President & Representative Director
Ikuo Oguri Chairman
Yuhei Imanaka Director, Head-Accounting & Finance
Yoshiaki Yamada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Seiji Fuseya Executive Officer & Manager-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASEKO CORP19.29%3 637
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-4.17%19 809
LENNAR CORPORATION23.22%15 492
D.R. HORTON15.32%14 926
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD1.04%10 005
PERSIMMON24.61%9 848
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.