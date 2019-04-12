Log in
HASTINGS GROUP HLDG PLC

(HSTG)
Hastings Hldg : Replacement - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/12/2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 April 2019

Hastings GroupHoldings plc

Notification of Transactions by Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMRs')

The following correction has been made to the 'Notification of Transactions by PDMRs' announcement released on 12 April 2019 at 07:00 under RNS 9680V. The date the grant was made is correctly stated as below.

On 11 April 2019, conditional awards over ordinary shares of £0.02 pence in Hastings Group Holdings plc(the 'Company') were granted to the following PDMR under the Hastings 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the 'Awards') as follows:

Name

Position

Number of shares subject to Award

Tobias van der Meer

CEO

463,047

No consideration was paid for the grant of the Awards. The vesting of the Awards is subject to continued employment with the Company and the performance conditions measuring the Company's EPS and TSR over a period of three financial years.

The number of shares subject to the Award was determined by using the average mid-market closing price of the Company's ordinary shares over the five consecutive dealing days beginning with the dealing day on which the Company made a preliminary announcement of its results for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2018, which was £2.2028 pence per share.

The above information is disclosed pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.Tony Leppard
Group Company Secretary
cosec@hastingsplc.com

Instinctif Partners
Tim Linacre / Lewis Hill
T: +44 (0) 207 457 2020
hastings@instinctif.com

Disclaimer

Hastings Group Holdings plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 10:32:02 UTC
