Hastings : Board Changes and Withdrawal of AGM Resolution

Hastings Group Holdings plc ('Hastings', the 'Company')

24 April 2020

Notice of Board Changes and Withdrawal of AGM Resolution

The Company announces that it has received notice from Gary Hoffman, non-executive Chair of the Company, of his intended resignation from the Company's Board. He will not seek re-election at the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2020 and will step down from the Board on that date.

Gary's departure will allow him to concentrate on other responsibilities and time commitments. He originally joined the Group in October 2012, as CEO, and guided the organisation through a private equity investment by Goldman Sachs, in 2013/14, and its IPO in October 2015. He stepped down as CEO in March 2018 and took up the role of non-executive Chair in May 2018.

The Board is pleased to announce the following changes in light of Gary's resignation:

Tom Colraine, currently the Company's Senior Independent Director (since September 2015) and Chair of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee, will become non-executive Chair, whilst the Company seeks a long term successor to Gary. Tom will step down from the Remuneration Committee but will remain Chair of the Nomination Committee; he will also, for the time being, remain a member of the Audit Committee.

Teresa Robson-Capps, an independent non-executive director of the Company since July 2016, will replace Tom as Senior Independent Director. Teresa will remain Chair of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Risk Committee.

Elizabeth Chambers, an independent non-executive director of the Company since September 2018, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee, of which she has been a member since May 2019.

These changes will become effective from 21 May 2020.

The Company has no immediate plans to make any further Board appointments at this stage, as it considers the composition of the Board will remain appropriate in terms of its size, independence, and diversity.

Tom Colraine said:

'On behalf of the Board, senior executive management, and all Hastings colleagues, I would like to express our enormous gratitude to Gary for his significant contribution to the business in his time with us. We will always regard Gary as part of the Hastings family and wish him every success with his future endeavours.'

As the Company's AGM Notice has already been issued, the Company confirms that the resolution to reappoint Mr Hoffman as a director of the Company (resolution number 4) is now withdrawn; any proxy votes already submitted for that resolution will be ignored. The withdrawal of resolution number 4 does not otherwise affect the validity of the Notice of Meeting, the proxy form or any proxy votes already submitted. The numbering of all other proposed resolutions at the AGM will remain unchanged.

This announcement is made in compliance with the Company's obligations under the Listing Rules, specifically Rule 9.6.11.

For further information, please contact:

Tony LeppardGroup Company Secretary

cosec@hastingsplc.com

John ArmstrongHead of Investor Relations

ir@hastingsplc.com

Instinctif Partners:

Tim Linacre

+44 (0) 207 457 2020

+44 7949 939 237