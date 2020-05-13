Log in
Hastings : Termination of Shareholder Relationship Agreement

05/13/2020 | 03:55am EDT

13 May 2020

Hastings GroupHoldings plc

Termination of Relationship Agreement with Material Shareholder

The Company announces that it has mutually agreed with Broad Street Principal Investments International Ltd and certain other affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who hold shares in the Company (together, the 'GS Shareholders') to waive and terminate each other's respective rights and obligations under a Relationship Agreement (the 'Agreement') entered into at the time of the Company's IPO in October 2015.

The Agreement was entered into at a time when the GS Shareholders held a more significant shareholding in the Company (over 40% immediately after the IPO), and included provisions to give the GS Shareholders the right to nominate directors for appointment to the Company's Board, while ensuring that the Company's affairs could continue to be conducted in full compliance with its obligations as a listed entity.

As the GS Shareholders' shareholding in the Company has significantly reduced over time (and is now below 10%), the Company and the GS Shareholders have agreed that the Agreement should now terminate as between the Company and the GS Shareholders.

As a result of this waiver and termination, the GS Shareholders no longer have a right to nominate a director for appointment to the Company's Board.

Tony LeppardGroup Company Secretary
cosec@hastingsplc.com

John ArmstrongHead of Investor Relations
ir@hastingsplc.com

Instinctif Partners
Tim Linacre / Lewis Hill
+44 (0) 207 457 2020
hastings@instinctif.com

Disclaimer

Hastings Group Holdings plc published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 07:54:11 UTC
