HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD

(HAS)
Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

04/07/2019 | 08:45pm EDT
Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) advises that Mr Guy Robertson has today been re-appointed as joint company secretary.

Mr Hidio Jackson has resigned as joint company secretary with effect from today's date.



About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.

- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.

- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.

- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.

- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.



Source:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd



Contact:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd
WWW: www.hastingstechmetals.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Foon Keong Lew Executive Chairman
Andrew Reid Chief Operating Officer
Steinmetz Jean-Claude Non-Executive Director
Neil John Hackett Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Andy Border General Manager-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD27.59%102
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD49.05%15 216
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 684
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%8 079
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.34.32%6 370
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED74.29%3 621
