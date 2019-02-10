Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Appointment of Mal Randall as Non Executive Director

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) ("Hastings" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced ASX company director Mr Mal Randall as Non-Executive Director.



Mr Randall holds a Bachelor of Applied Chemistry Degree, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and has more than 40 years' of extensive experience in corporate, management and marketing in the resource sector, including more than 25 years with the Rio Tinto group of companies. His experience has covered a diverse range of mineral activities including Iron Ore, Base Metals, Uranium, Minerals Sands and Lithium. Mal has held the position of Chairman and director of multiple ASX listed companies and is currently also on the board of Kalium Lakes Ltd (where he is the Chairman), Argosy Minerals Ltd, Magnetite Mines Ltd and Thundelarra Ltd.



Charles Lew, Executive Chairman of Hastings commented that "I am delighted to welcome Mal Randall to our board who's qualifications and extensive experience will be invaluable as we progress with development of the Yangibana Rare Earths Project. Mal has a proven track record in mining project development and extensive ASX corporate experience."







About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





