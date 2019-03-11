Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hastings Technology Metals Ltd    HAS   AU000000HAS0

HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD

(HAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:20pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's latest investor presentation.

Investment Attraction - Why Hastings?

- Highest NdPr content at 41% of TREO

- CAGR of 9% for NdPr due to expected strong demand from EV sales

- NPV A$447m : IRR 28% : Payback 2.6 years

- Average Annual Free Cash Flow ~A$137m

- EIA report completed, progressing on to final permitting and approvals

- German Offtake - Contract drafting with Thyssenkrupp, negotiations with other T1s

- Boatou SkyRock - contract signed for 2,500T a year for 5 years

- KFW Bank - strong support for UFK concessionary project finance loan

- Production start 2Q 2021

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8QIA69D8



About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.

- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.

- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.

- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.

- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.



Source:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd



Contact:

Andrew Reid
Chief Operating Officer
T: +61-8-6117-6118

Andy Border 
General Manager Exploration
T: +61-2-9078-7674

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS
06:20pHastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
03/10HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Mine Development Capital Costs
AQ
02/11HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Second Pilot Plant Study Exceeds Reco..
AQ
02/10HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Appointment of Mal Randall as Non Exe..
AQ
02/10Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Appointment of Mal Randall as Non Executive D..
AW
01/30HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/28HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Reserves Increase by 34% to 10.35MT C..
AQ
2018HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Board Changes and Senior Management A..
AQ
2018HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) AGM Presentation
AQ
2018HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Signs Off-Take Agreement with Sky Roc..
AQ
More news
Chart HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Foon Keong Lew Executive Chairman
Andrew Reid Chief Operating Officer
Steinmetz Jean-Claude Non-Executive Director
Neil John Hackett Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Andy Border General Manager-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD10.34%88
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD40.87%14 045
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 332
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP11.14%9 812
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 281
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.23.72%5 866
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.