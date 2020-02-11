Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Haulotte Group    PIG   FR0000066755

HAULOTTE GROUP

(PIG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 02/11 11:35:20 am
4.8 EUR   +0.21%
02:13pHAULOTTE : Sales up by +8% between 2018 and 2019
PU
2019HAULOTTE : 2019 Third Quarter Sales
PU
2019HAULOTTE GROUP : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Haulotte : Sales up by +8% between 2018 and 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:13pm EST

HAULOTTE : 2019 ANNUAL SALES

Financial Information

L'Horme, February 11, 2020

Sales up by +8%(*) between 2018 and 2019, with market conditions more cautious

than expected.

Revenue by business line - Continuing

YTD Dec 2019

YTD Dec 2018

change

operations excl. IAS 29 - in € million

Equipment Sales

534.2

490.3

9%

Equipment Rental

21.6

16.7

29%

Services

55.0

51.0

8%

Total

610.8

558.0

9%

(*) The changes (%) presented in the title and below are at constant exchange rates and exclude the application of IAS29 (Argentine hyperinflation).

2019 Quarter 4 activity:

Haulotte achieved revenues of € 132.9 million in the last quarter of 2019, stable compared to the previous quarter but down -9% compared to the (particularly strong) same period last year. The quarter's sales were mainly sustained by North America and Asia, where the Group delivered excellent sales performance.

2019 Annual activity:

The global aerial work platform market was stable (in volume terms) over the year, against which Haulotte posted consolidated revenue of € 610.8 million in 2019 compared to € 558.0 million in 2018, representing growth of +8% between the two periods.

The European market confirmed its slowdown after peaking in the first half of 2019, by ending the year below 2018 levels. Despite this, Haulotte increased sales by +5%, delivering growth in the majority of its markets and allowing it to strengthen its market leading position.

In Asia-Pacific, which was the only strong growth market in 2019, the Group's sales grew by +15%, driven mainly by activity in China and Australia.

In North America, Haulotte confirms the growth of sales posted in previous quarters, especially via scaffolding activity, ending the year 2019 at +16%.

Except for the Brazilian market, which rebounded sharply, all other Latin American markets show a significant decline. Despite this uncertain environment, Haulotte delivered stable sales in the area.

Equipment sales finally increased by +8% over the year. Rental activity continued to build on the momentum of the previous quarters and posted growth of +23%. Finally, the Services business, which had an excellent fourth quarter, posted growth of +7%.

Outlook:

Haulotte confirms that it will not be able to meet its current operating income growth target of close to +10% (excluding foreign exchange gains and losses) for the year 2019 and should end up close to its 2018 level.

Against a backdrop of declining European and North American markets, and facing the macroeconomic uncertainties affecting the global economy, Haulotte expects to post a decline in sales of close to -10% in 2020.

Upcoming event:

2019 Annual Results: March 3, 2020

CONTACTS

Alexandre SAUBOT

Carine Ploton

Tél. : +33 (0)4 77 29 94 86

Tél. : +33 (0)4 77 29 94 86

relation-investisseurs@haulotte.com

relation-investisseurs@haulotte.com

Codes : ISIN : FR0000066755- BLOOMBERG : PIG FP - REUTER : PYHE . PA

Euronext Paris Compartiment B - Indices : CACS

Disclaimer

Haulotte Group SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 19:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAULOTTE GROUP
02:13pHAULOTTE : Sales up by +8% between 2018 and 2019
PU
2019HAULOTTE : 2019 Third Quarter Sales
PU
2019HAULOTTE GROUP : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2019HAULOTTE GROUP : Half-year results
CO
2019HAULOTTE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
2019HAULOTTE : delivers 26 units to Turkish Technic
AQ
2019HAULOTTE : delivers 26 units to Turkish Technic
AQ
2019HAULOTTE : delivers 26 units to Turkish Technic
AQ
2019HAULOTTE : delivers 26 units to Turkish Technic
AQ
2019HAULOTTE : Compact HTL 3207 scores in tight spots
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 595 M
EBIT 2019 35,4 M
Net income 2019 22,7 M
Debt 2019 134 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 6,25x
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 141 M
Chart HAULOTTE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Haulotte Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAULOTTE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,60  €
Last Close Price 4,79  €
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Saubot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrice Metairie Chief Operating Officer
Sébastien Martineau Chief Financial Officer
José Monfront Director & Executive Vice President
Elisa Saubot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAULOTTE GROUP-9.62%158
CATERPILLAR INC.-9.05%74 813
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-7.39%19 323
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%6 564
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 590
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group