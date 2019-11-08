Log in
CORRECTION - Havertys Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend and Promotion

11/08/2019 | 06:28pm EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Havertys, please note that the end of the first paragraph of the release should read "$0.19 per share on the Class A common stock" rather than "$0.18 per share on the Class A common stock." The corrected release follows:

HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced today that, on November 8, 2019, its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.20 per share on the common stock and $0.19 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable December 11, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2019. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

The board also is pleased to announce the following promotion.

John Gill was named executive vice president, merchandising. Gill has served in a variety of roles at Havertys since joining the company in 2000, serving as market manager and leading retail teams in various cities including Washington, DC and Dallas, Texas, and was promoted to regional manager in 2006. He assumed additional duties from 2015 to 2017 as vice president, operations with responsibility for all distribution, home delivery and customer service functions. Gill continued to serve as regional manager when he joined the company’s product team in 2017 as vice president, merchandising with oversight of the company’s case goods, mattress and accessories products. He relinquished his duties as regional manager in 2018 when promoted to senior vice president, merchandising with responsibility for Havertys’ merchandising and supply chain functions.

About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/164f2d99-3694-4795-bf9f-1e163ad1bf1a

Primary Logo

John Gill, EVP, merchandising

John Gill, EVP, merchandising

© GlobeNewswire 2019
