Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.    HVT

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

(HVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Havertys Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 05:43pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) reported fourth quarter 2018 sales on January 8, 2019.  The company will release fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, after the market closes.  The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com.  A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) through Wednesday, February 27, 2019.  The number to access the telephone playback is 1‑888-203-1112 (access code: 6782950).

The aforementioned conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The statements may be made a number of times throughout the call and may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “intend” or similar statements or variations of such terms.  Such forward-looking statements involve certain substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated due to various important factors.  Such factors may include, among other things, the state of the economy; state of the residential construction and housing markets; the consumer spending environment for big ticket items; effects of competition; management of relationships with our suppliers and vendors and disruptions in their operations; the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers and the effect of retaliatory trade measures; new regulations or taxation plans, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC.   You are urged to consider such factors.  The company assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements.

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges.  Additional information is available on the company’s website, havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, Secretary and Treasurer

SOURCE:  Havertys

HavertysLogo2015.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIE
05:43pHavertys Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Relea..
GL
01/08Havertys Reports Sales for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018
GL
2018HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018Havertys – Special Cash Dividend and Quarterly Dividend Announced and N..
GL
2018REPORT : Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Haverty Furniture Companies, BGC P..
AQ
2018HAVERTY FURNITURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2018HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
2018HAVERTY FURNITURE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018Havertys Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2018
GL
2018Havertys Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conf..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 818 M
EBIT 2018 39,4 M
Net income 2018 28,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,94
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 437 M
Chart HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,0 $
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clarence H. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven G. Burdette Executive Vice President-Operations
Richard B. Hare Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Edward Clary Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
B. Gregory Davis Vice President-Information Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.12.46%437
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD2.97%14 351
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.10.29%4 460
RH16.10%2 951
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.35.60%2 175
DUNELM GROUP PLC32.53%1 870
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.