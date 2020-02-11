Log in
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

(HVT)
  Report
News 
News

Havertys Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

02/11/2020 | 04:12pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will release fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after the market closes.  The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com.  A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) through Wednesday, February 26, 2020.  The number to access the telephone playback is 1‑888-203-1112 (access code: 7298601).

The aforementioned conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The statements may be made a number of times throughout the call and may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “intend” or similar statements or variations of such terms.  Such forward-looking statements involve certain substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated due to various important factors.  Such factors may include, among other things, the state of the economy; state of the residential construction and housing markets; the consumer spending environment for big ticket items; effects of competition; management of relationships with our suppliers and vendors and disruptions in their operations; the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers and the effect of retaliatory trade measures; new regulations or taxation plans, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC.   You are urged to consider such factors.  The company assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements.

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges.  Additional information is available on the company’s website, havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
      SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE:  Havertys

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
