Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Havila Shipping ASA    HAVI   NO0010257728

HAVILA SHIPPING ASA (HAVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Havila Shipping ASA: Financial report for 2nd quarter 2018...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

Summary

Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 43.9 million in Q2 2018, compared with NOK 10.6 million in Q2 2017.

Total operating income was NOK 155.2 million in Q2 2018, compared with NOK 139.3 million in Q2 2017.

The group had as of 30/06/18 23 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, three for external owners.

The group had four vessels laid up at the end of Q2 2018, of these three AHTS and one PSV vessels. During Q2 two PSVs were taken out of lay up in Q2 18. One subsea had short term contracts during the quarter. . Of the three PSVs defined as none core vessels two were sold in March 2018, and one in August 2018.

The fleet utilization Q 2 2018 was 83 % exclusive vessels in lay-up.

Result for 2 quarter 2018

· Total operating income amounted to NOK 155.2 million (NOK 139.3 million).

· Total operating expenses were NOK 111.3 million (NOK 128.7 million).

· The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 43.9 million (NOK 10.6 million).

· Depreciation was NOK 91.7 million (NOK 83.2 million)

· Net financial items were NOK - 83.7 million (NOK -36,3 million), whereof unrealized agio loss was NOK- 36.7 million (unrealized agio gain NOK 33.1 million).

· The profit before tax was NOK -133.1 million (NOK -105.2 million).

Result for 1st half of 2018

· Total operating income amounted to NOK 279.9 million (NOK 279.2 million).

· Total operating expenses were NOK 217.9 million (NOK 247.4 million).

· The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 61.9 million (NOK 31.7 million).

· Depreciation was NOK 181.6 million (NOK 166.5 million).

· Net financial items were NOK - 89.3 million (NOK 1.094.8 million), whereof unrealized agio gain was NOK 2.7 million (unrealized agio gain NOK 41.4 million).

· The profit before tax was NOK -213.4million (NOK 964.1 million).

Balance and liquidity per 30/06/18

The book value of the fleet is NOK 4,074.3 million.

Total current assets amounted to NOK 388.4 million on 30/06/18, whereof bank deposits were NOK 141.7 million (of this NOK 8.7 million restricted). On 30/06/17, total current assets amounted to NOK 679.9 million, whereof bank deposits amounted to NOK 364.6 million (of this NOK 9.5 million restricted).

Net cash flow from operations was year to dateNOK -35.9 million (NOK -135.3 million). Cash flow from investing activities was NOK -31.3 million (NOK -6.3 million). Conversion of convertible shareholder loans, net issues, repayment of loan and payment of instalments constitute a net change from financing activities of NOK -42.9 million (NOK -59.1 million).

Total interest-bearing debt per 30/06/18 is NOK 4,073.9 million. Of interestbearing debt, 18.2 % is loan in USD, while the remainder is in NOK. Secured debts are classified as long term debt, except from first year instalment is classified as short term debt.

Fleet

Per today, Havila Shipping ASA operates 23 vessels,

· 14 PSV

- Four owned externally

- One owned 50% and not consolidated

· 5 AHTS

· 3 Subsea

· 1 RRV (bareboat)

Employees
Havila Shipping ASA had per 30/06/18 447 employees on the company's vessels and 32 employees in the administration.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:
Q218

Disclaimer

Havila Shipping ASA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:26:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAVILA SHIPPING ASA
03:27pHAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Financial report for 2nd quarter 2018...
PU
03:03pHAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Financial report for 2nd quarter 2018
AQ
08/27HAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Listing of new shares
AQ
08/20HAVILA SHIPPING ASA : : Capital Increase following debt conversion...
PU
08/20HAVILA SHIPPING ASA : : Capital Increase following debt conversion
AQ
08/09HAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Sale of none core vessel
AQ
07/24HAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Contract with Reach Subsea for the subsea vessel...
PU
07/24REACH SUBSEA : Contracts
AQ
07/24HAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Contract with Reach Subsea for the subsea vessel Havila Ha..
AQ
07/17HAVILA SHIPPING ASA : New contract with Total DK for the PSV Havila Cl...
PU
More news
Chart HAVILA SHIPPING ASA
Duration : Period :
Havila Shipping ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAVILA SHIPPING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Njål Sævik Chief Executive Officer
Jostein Sætrenes Chairman
Arne Johan Dale Chief Financial Officer
Svein Rune Smådal Technical Manager
Hege Sævik Rabben Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVILA SHIPPING ASA-22.33%25
SUBSEA 7-6.75%4 512
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED42.09%4 053
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY66.17%3 986
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-0.81%3 946
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 414
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.