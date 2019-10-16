Havilah Resources : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to Fund Ambitious Work Program

• 1 for 4 pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue at an issue price of $0.10 per new share to raise approximately $5.46 million.
• Funds to be used primarily for value enhancing work on Havilah's advanced projects and to explore key high conviction untested copper-gold targets.
• Opportunity for shareholders to gain exposure to Havilah's high leverage to copper, gold and cobalt in a projected positive commodities cycle for these metals.
• Two large shareholders have indicated they will take up their entitlements and their intention to subscribe for up to $3m worth of shortfall shares if available.
View Announcement
Disclaimer
Havilah Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:18:01 UTC