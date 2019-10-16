Havilah Resources : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to Fund Ambitious Work Program

• 1 for 4 pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue at an issue price of $0.10 per new share to raise approximately $5.46 million.

• Funds to be used primarily for value enhancing work on Havilah's advanced projects and to explore key high conviction untested copper-gold targets.

• Opportunity for shareholders to gain exposure to Havilah's high leverage to copper, gold and cobalt in a projected positive commodities cycle for these metals.

• Two large shareholders have indicated they will take up their entitlements and their intention to subscribe for up to $3m worth of shortfall shares if available.

