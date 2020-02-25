Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Havilah Resources Limited    HAV   AU000000HAV4

HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(HAV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Havilah Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – Period Ending 31 January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:33pm EST

A period of clearing the decks of past legacies, recapitalisation and planning for the future.

• In an important vote of confidence by shareholders, $3,135,362 was subscribed at the close of the non-renounceable, non-underwritten Entitlement Offer on 11 November 2019. Subsequently $1,632,620 of Shortfall Shares have been subscribed for, with the balance of approximately $0.69 million expected to be placed.
• Investec standby credit facility fully repaid. Security held by Investec over Kalkaroo and Mutooroo lapsed.
• Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the election of Messrs Victor Previn and Simon Gray as Directors at the AGM held on 18 December 2019 in Adelaide.
• Updated Kalkaroo PFS progressing, with the Company re-engaging RPM Global Asia Limited ('RPM Global').
• Mutooroo PFS commences with modelling of underground mining potential.
• Grants Basin resource delineation drilling planning has advanced, with the objective of forming the basis of a scoping study for a large open pit.
• Elevated levels of rare earth elements returned in re-assaying of Havilah drill samples from several Curnamona Copper Belt prospects, supported by earlier MMG Limited drilling results.
• Raises possibility of an additional revenue stream for the Kalkaroo project, if REE can be recovered as a by-product of the copper-gold concentration process.
• Interpretation of newly acquired gravity survey data in the Jupiter area confirms an earlier circular gravity anomaly and highlights several other features of potential exploration interest, supporting the prospectivity of this MT feature.

View Report

Disclaimer

Havilah Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 03:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED
02/18HAVILAH RESOURCES : Rare Earth Potential Confirmed by Expert
PU
01/24HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Jupiter Gravity Survey Results
AQ
01/08HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Rare Earth Potential Highlighted for Kalkaroo and ..
AQ
01/06HAVILAH RESOURCES : Rare Earth Potential Highlighted for Kalkaroo and Other Pros..
PU
2019HAVILAH RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – Period Ending 31 October..
PU
2019HAVILAH RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports - Ending 31/10/19
PU
2019HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Bassanio Drilling Commenced
AQ
2019HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Jupiter MT Anomaly Gravity Survey
AQ
2019HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.1 AUD for 4 existing s..
FA
2019HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to Fund Ambitious Wo..
AQ
More news
Chart HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Havilah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher William Giles Managing Director, Director & Technical Director
Victor Previn Non-Executive Director
Simon Gray Secretary
Andy Price Chief Geologist
Sara Jovanovich Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED-12.38%16
BHP GROUP-1.80%115 106
RIO TINTO PLC-13.05%87 102
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.77%30 794
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.70%19 980
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC10.46%8 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group