Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Havilah Resources Limited    HAV   AU000000HAV4

HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(HAV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Havilah Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – Period Ending 31 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 08:28pm EST

• Havilah Resources Limited (Havilah or Company) announced on 17 October 2019 a capital raising by way of a 1 for 4 pro-rata non-renounceable Rights Issue to eligible shareholders.
• At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2019, the resolution for the approval of the proposed investment in Havilah of up to $100 million by OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd (trading as SIMEC Mining), a member of the GFG Alliance, was not passed by shareholders.
• An updated Kalkaroo pre-feasibility study is now planned to be completed during the second quarter of calendar year 2020.
• An exploration agreement to explore the Bassanio Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) target was entered into with Benagerie Gold & Copper Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Mining and Civil Pty Ltd.
• Subsequent to 9 October 2019, a disciplined and focused approach to cost control; optimisation of operating structures; and reprioritisation of exploration spend has been implemented.

View Quarterly Report

Disclaimer

Havilah Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 01:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED
08:28pHAVILAH RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – Period Ending 31 October..
PU
07:53pHAVILAH RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports - Ending 31/10/19
PU
11/15HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Bassanio Drilling Commenced
AQ
11/07HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Jupiter MT Anomaly Gravity Survey
AQ
10/21HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.1 AUD for 4 existing s..
FA
10/18HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to Fund Ambitious Wo..
AQ
10/16HAVILAH RESOURCES : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to Fund Ambitious Work Program
PU
10/10HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Exploration Agreement on Bassanio Target
AQ
10/10HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Resignation and Appointment of Directors
AQ
09/09HAVILAH RESOURCES : Response to EGM Shareholder Statements
AQ
More news
Chart HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Havilah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher William Giles Managing Director, Director & Technical Director
Simon Gray Secretary
Andy Price Chief Geologist
Sara Jovanovich Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED-44.00%15
BHP GROUP7.30%120 616
RIO TINTO PLC12.19%90 651
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.75%32 620
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.71%20 988
SOUTH32-21.19%8 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group