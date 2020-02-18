Havilah Resources : Rare Earth Potential Confirmed by Expert

• Rare earth element (REE) discovery potential in the Curnamona Craton highlighted by independent expert, Emeritus Professor Ken Collerson.

• Remarkable geochemical similarities noted with carbonatites from the largest REE deposit in the world at Bayan Obo in China.

• Based on Professor Collerson's recommendations, Havilah proposes to carry out REE mineralogical and metallurgical recovery studies on drill samples from the Kalkaroo copper-gold project and Croziers copper prospect over the next few months.

• Havilah's other project work and exploration drilling to be funded by the recent rights issue will continue as planned and will not be affected by the proposed REE studies.

• REE are of relevance and strategic importance given the Australian Government's recent efforts in promoting international investment in the development of critical minerals resources within Australia.

