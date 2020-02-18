Log in
HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(HAV)
Havilah Resources : Rare Earth Potential Confirmed by Expert

02/18/2020

• Rare earth element (REE) discovery potential in the Curnamona Craton highlighted by independent expert, Emeritus Professor Ken Collerson.
• Remarkable geochemical similarities noted with carbonatites from the largest REE deposit in the world at Bayan Obo in China.
• Based on Professor Collerson's recommendations, Havilah proposes to carry out REE mineralogical and metallurgical recovery studies on drill samples from the Kalkaroo copper-gold project and Croziers copper prospect over the next few months.
• Havilah's other project work and exploration drilling to be funded by the recent rights issue will continue as planned and will not be affected by the proposed REE studies.
• REE are of relevance and strategic importance given the Australian Government's recent efforts in promoting international investment in the development of critical minerals resources within Australia.

Disclaimer

Havilah Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 03:22:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher William Giles Managing Director, Director & Technical Director
Victor Previn Non-Executive Director
Simon Gray Secretary
Andy Price Chief Geologist
Sara Jovanovich Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED-4.76%16
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 600
RIO TINTO PLC-6.45%92 562
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.20%33 631
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 926
SOUTH32-3.33%8 520
