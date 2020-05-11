Havilah Resources : West Kalkaroo Gold Drilling Results

• Ongoing West Kalkaroo drilling continues to intersect economic gold intervals, with all reported drillholes stopping at bit refusal in gold mineralisation.

• Horizontal clay-hosted base of Tertiary gold mineralisation confirmed in several aircore drillholes, including 5 metres of 4.56 g/t gold.

• Saprolite gold mineralisation continues to exceed the resource grade, with a best intersection of 25 metres of 2.04 g/t gold. • • •Two drillholes extended gold mineralisation southwards beyond the current resource boundary in a formerly under-explored area, but with good exploration potential.

