Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Havilah Resources Limited    HAV   AU000000HAV4

HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(HAV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/11
0.097 AUD   +4.30%
09:30pHAVILAH RESOURCES : West Kalkaroo Gold Drilling Results
PU
04/23HAVILAH RESOURCES : West Kalkaroo Gold & REE Drilling Results
PU
04/16HAVILAH RESOURCES : West Kalkaroo Gold Drilling Results
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Havilah Resources : West Kalkaroo Gold Drilling Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:30pm EDT

• Ongoing West Kalkaroo drilling continues to intersect economic gold intervals, with all reported drillholes stopping at bit refusal in gold mineralisation.
• Horizontal clay-hosted base of Tertiary gold mineralisation confirmed in several aircore drillholes, including 5 metres of 4.56 g/t gold.
• Saprolite gold mineralisation continues to exceed the resource grade, with a best intersection of 25 metres of 2.04 g/t gold. • • •Two drillholes extended gold mineralisation southwards beyond the current resource boundary in a formerly under-explored area, but with good exploration potential.

View announcement

Disclaimer

Havilah Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 01:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED
09:30pHAVILAH RESOURCES : West Kalkaroo Gold Drilling Results
PU
04/23HAVILAH RESOURCES : West Kalkaroo Gold & REE Drilling Results
PU
04/16HAVILAH RESOURCES : West Kalkaroo Gold Drilling Results
AQ
04/06HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Licence Fee Relief by State Government
AQ
03/23HAVILAH RESOURCES : Exploration Drilling Commenced at Kalkaroo
PU
03/02HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - MOU for Use of Port Augusta Iron Ore Export Termin..
AQ
02/25HAVILAH RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – Period Ending 31 January..
PU
02/18HAVILAH RESOURCES : Rare Earth Potential Confirmed by Expert
PU
01/24HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Jupiter Gravity Survey Results
AQ
01/08HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Rare Earth Potential Highlighted for Kalkaroo and ..
AQ
More news
Chart HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Havilah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher William Giles Managing Director, Director & Technical Director
Victor Previn Non-Executive Director
Simon Gray Secretary
Andy Price Chief Geologist
Sara Jovanovich Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED7.78%16
BHP GROUP-0.79%96 609
RIO TINTO PLC-17.27%77 811
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-32.49%22 511
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.36%17 446
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.57%9 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group