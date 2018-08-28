Havilah Resources : Copper-Cobalt Prospects Upgraded by New Sampling at Mutooroo

• Copper-cobalt prospects in the Mutooroo Cobalt District confirmed and better defined by new surface sampling results.

• Sidewinder Prospect emerging as a large new Mutooroo style copper-cobalt target with maximum copper to 2,230 ppm (0.22%) and cobalt up to 3,460 ppm (0.35%).

• Potential southern extension to the Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold deposit identified.

• Taipan Prospect expanded, including cobalt values up to 3,870 ppm (0.39%).

• Planning for initial drill targeting on highest priority prospects.

