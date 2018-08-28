Log in
Havilah Resources : Copper-Cobalt Prospects Upgraded by New Sampling at Mutooroo

08/28/2018 | 05:27am CEST

• Copper-cobalt prospects in the Mutooroo Cobalt District confirmed and better defined by new surface sampling results.
• Sidewinder Prospect emerging as a large new Mutooroo style copper-cobalt target with maximum copper to 2,230 ppm (0.22%) and cobalt up to 3,460 ppm (0.35%).
• Potential southern extension to the Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold deposit identified.
• Taipan Prospect expanded, including cobalt values up to 3,870 ppm (0.39%).
• Planning for initial drill targeting on highest priority prospects.

View Announcement

Disclaimer

Havilah Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 03:26:04 UTC
