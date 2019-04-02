Havilah Resources : Grants Basin Iron Ore Exploration Target

• Initial Exploration Target* for iron ore has been estimated for the Grants Basin.

• The Exploration Target* is supported by recent RC and diamond drilling data, including assays, geological interpretation and 3D modelling and interpretation of aeromagnetic images.

• A follow up resource drilling program is planned for 2019.

View Announcement

* The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.