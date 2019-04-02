Havilah Resources : Grants Basin Iron Ore Exploration Target

• Initial Exploration Target* for iron ore has been estimated for the Grants Basin.
• The Exploration Target* is supported by recent RC and diamond drilling data, including assays, geological interpretation and 3D modelling and interpretation of aeromagnetic images.
• A follow up resource drilling program is planned for 2019.
* The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Havilah Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:16:02 UTC