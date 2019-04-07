Havilah Resources : North Portia Revised Divestment Terms

• Revised divestment terms provide mutual commercial benefits, with accelerated payments to Havilah and greater flexibility for CMC.

• $2.0 million payment received by Havilah on 5 April 2019 and a further $4.0 million due in July 2019.

• Removal of uncertainty and a reduction in costs as payments are no longer linked to permitting obligations.

• Total divestment price of $12.0 million plus 1.5% NSR royalty remains a favourable outcome for Havilah based on comparative transactions.

