HAVILAH RESOURCES LTD

HAVILAH RESOURCES LTD

(HAV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/05
0.14 AUD   -9.68%
07:58pHAVILAH RESOURCES : North Portia Revised Divestment Terms
PU
04/02HAVILAH RESOURCES : Grants Basin Iron Ore Exploration Target
PU
04/02HAVILAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Kalkaroo Mining Lease Milestone
AQ
News 
News

Havilah Resources : North Portia Revised Divestment Terms

0
04/07/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

• Revised divestment terms provide mutual commercial benefits, with accelerated payments to Havilah and greater flexibility for CMC.
• $2.0 million payment received by Havilah on 5 April 2019 and a further $4.0 million due in July 2019.
• Removal of uncertainty and a reduction in costs as payments are no longer linked to permitting obligations.
• Total divestment price of $12.0 million plus 1.5% NSR royalty remains a favourable outcome for Havilah based on comparative transactions.

Disclaimer

Havilah Resources Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 23:57:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Douglas Richards Chief Executive Officer
Mark Robert Stewart Chairman
Christopher William Giles Managing Director, Director & Technical Director
Paul Stratford Mertin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Simon Janes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVILAH RESOURCES LTD-20.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD14.58%135 536
BHP GROUP PLC17.01%135 536
RIO TINTO25.05%103 496
RIO TINTO LIMITED27.32%102 240
ANGLO AMERICAN24.99%40 138
