Havyard : Ferry in Estonia upgraded to battery-hybrid by Norwegian Electric System

The ferry operator TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the listed port Company Tallinna Sadam, operates the ferry routes between Western Estonia's major islands and mainland. The upgraded hybrid-ferry, serving the Virtsu-Kuivastu route, is expected to reduce the consumption of diesel fuel by one fifth as a result of the hybridization project. The peak-shaving hybrid solution is designed by LMG Marin and the battery banks are supplied by Corvus Energy.

'We have been in close contact with TS Laevad, LMG Marin, Corvus Energy and Baltic Workboats during the sales process' says Fridtjof Erichsen, Regional Sales Manager in Norwegian Electric Systems.

Photo: Ferry Tõll soon to be upgraded to battery-hybrid by Norwegian Electric Systems. Photo: LMG Marin



Norwegian Electric Systems is the system integrator on the hybridization project and has developed a very robust hybrid-electric propulsion system which is successfully delivered on several ferries, and consist of:

- Quest® - Energy Storage System

- Norwegian Electric Switchboard

- Norwegian Electric Transformer

- Energy Management System

- Project Management Engineering

- Calculations Commissioning and sea trial

The conversion work will take place in Q4-2019, and according to the agreement, Tõll will be sailing on battery power latest by February 2020. Based on a successful project, the technology will be deployed on all 4 new environmentally friendly electric ferries operated by TS Laevad.

