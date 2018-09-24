Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Havyard Group ASA    HYARD   NO0010708605

HAVYARD GROUP ASA (HYARD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/24 03:40:42 pm
13 NOK   +20.37%
03:40pHAVYARD : Havila Kystruten has selected a shipyard – triggers ..
PU
03:11pHAVYARD : Press release - billion-contract
AQ
02:47pHAVYARD : Billion-contract to Havyard
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Havyard : Havila Kystruten has selected a shipyard – triggers billion contract for Havyard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 03:40pm CEST

AKVA group (AKVA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Supply and Sales Contract with Grieg NL Seafarms Ltd, the marine based operations of Grieg NL. Grieg NL's aquaculture project in Newfoundland and Labrador includes developing significant production of salmon in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland, Canada. Under the Supply and Sales Contract, AKVA group, through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary AKVA group North America Inc., will become exclusive supplier of feed systems and feed barges for the period up to 2026.

The barges will be built locally, utilizing AKVA's decades of experience within feed barge design and innovation. The Supply and Sales contract's scope is for a minimum of eight barges. The final number of barges is dependent upon the final number of licenses/sites issued and approved by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Federal Authorities.

Final Sales Contracts will be determined by AKVA group and Grieg NL when the final design of the barges is agreed. The delivery is estimated to commence with the first three barges in Q2 2020.

Dated: 24 September 2018
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Hallvard Muri Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 58 07 50
E-mail: hmuri@akvagroup.com

Simon Nyquist Martinsen Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 63 00 42
E-mail: snmartinsen@akvagroup.com

***************************************************************

AKVA group is the leading provider of technology and services to the global fish farming industry and the only with global distribution. The products consist of software systems, operational equipment and sensor systems, feed systems, cage systems, net cleaning systems, light systems and recirculation aquaculture systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Havyard Group ASA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 13:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAVYARD GROUP ASA
03:40pHAVYARD : Havila Kystruten has selected a shipyard – triggers billion cont..
PU
03:11pHAVYARD : Press release - billion-contract
AQ
02:47pHAVYARD : Billion-contract to Havyard
AQ
09/17HAVYARD : biggest in windfarm service vessels
PU
09/17HAVYARD : biggest in windfarm service vessels - information related to published..
AQ
09/03HAVYARD : Norwegian Control Systems launches tomorrow’s navigation system
PU
08/27HAVYARD : 2018 Q2 results
AQ
08/21HAVYARD : Financial calendar
AQ
08/10HAVYARD : Sale of own shares - employee program
AQ
07/16HAVYARD : Breakthrough for MMC First Process
PU
More news
Chart HAVYARD GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
Havyard Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAVYARD GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Geir Johan Bakke President & Chief Executive Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Kenneth Pettersen Chief Operating Officer
Pål Aurvåg Chief Financial Officer
Hege Sævik Rabben Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVYARD GROUP ASA-1.37%0
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-4.22%9 374
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 950
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 446
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-21.09%3 363
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 220
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.