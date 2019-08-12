Log in
HAVYARD GROUP ASA

(HYARD)
Havyard : New name for MMC Green Technology

08/12/2019 | 04:16am EDT

In connection with the sale of MMC First Process, it was agreed that MMC Green Technology would change its name. The new name is Norwegian Greentech AS, and Havyard Group ASA is the company's majority owner with 77.78% of the shares. The remaining shares are still owned by key employees who have been with the company since its formation.

Ballast water treatment system - a requirement Ships built after 8 September 2017 are bound by the requirements of the IMO convention concerning treatment of ballast water, while existing ships must have a ballast water treatment system installed by 8 September 2024. Also, all ships are already required to have an approved ballast water management plan in place. These regulations will apply to all ships all over the world, not just in Norway, with effect from 8 September 2019.

'Norwegian Greentech has developed a compact, energy-efficient and user-friendly ballast water treatment system that fits in very well with our other focus areas. Norwegian Greentech has technology that contributes to strengthening our strategic focus as a sustainable technology company. We look forward to continue to develop Norwegian Greentech's potential together with the company's capable employees,' says chairman of the board Gunnar Larsen.

'We really believe in what we are doing, and this is the perfect time to invest in ballast water treatment. The market is finally gathering speed, and we have the potential to gain big market shares. We are very positive about continuing our work with Havyard, and they will be a good and important source of support in our work to ensure continued growth and development for the company,' says Managing Director Håvard Gjelseth.

In photo: Håvard Gjelseth, Managing Director Norwegian Greentech AS

Disclaimer

Havyard Group ASA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 08:15:06 UTC
