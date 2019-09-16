Log in
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

Hawaiian : Airlines Adjusts Brisbane-Honolulu Departures for Improved U.S. Mainland Connections

09/16/2019

SYDNEY - Effective 8 January 2020, Hawaiian Airlines departures from Brisbane International Airport (BNE) to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be retimed to improve connections for guests flying from Brisbane to the airline's 13 U.S. Mainland cities. Aussie travellers will also benefit from round trip connectivity to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle and San Francisco - Australia's most in-demand markets from the carrier's North America network.

In Hawaiian's revised schedule, flights out of BNE will be adjusted from the current 9.45 p.m. departure to 8:25 p.m., arriving into HNL at 9:50 a.m. Flight out of HNL will be adjusted from the current 1:35 p.m. departure to 12:35 p.m., arriving into BNE at 6:25 p.m. the following day.

'We are pleased with the strong demand from the Queensland market for our flights from Brisbane to Honolulu and onward to the U.S. Mainland, and wanted to provide our guests with improved access and connectivity so they can make the most out of their North American vacation,' said Andrew Stanbury, Regional Director of Australia and New Zealand at Hawaiian Airlines.

The adjusted schedule will also increase connectivity to partner Virgin Australia's domestic network offering guests more convenient options through the carriers' expanded codeshare.

'Similarly, the new southbound schedule will provide a more streamlined homeward journey for guests flying onwards with Virgin Australia beyond Brisbane to other Australian cities,' said Stanbury.

From Australia, Hawaiian offers service to flights Boston, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, New York City (JFK), Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle, via Honolulu, along with 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands.

Fares from Australia include one of the industry's most generous checked baggage allowances of 64kg per person (2x32kg bags), complimentary in-flight entertainment, and island-inspired meals crafted by Hawaiian Airlines Executive Chef Lee Anne Wong. In addition to the carrier's award-winning hospitality, guests also enjoy the roominess and comfort of Hawaiian's Airbus A330 aircraft, which features 18 fully-flat Premium Cabin leather seats and 68 of its popular Extra Comfort seats with more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 02:31:06 UTC
