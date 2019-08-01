Hawaiian : Airlines Appoints Robin Kobayashi as Interim Senior Vice President of Human Resources

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines today announced the appointment of Robin Kobayashi as interim senior vice president of human resources. In her new role, Kobayashi leads Hawaiian's employment strategy, recruitment efforts, and the administration of benefits, recognition programs, talent management and labor relations for the airline's 7,300 employee workforce.

'Robin's leadership and expertise managing labor and employment initiatives made her a standout candidate for this position,' said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. 'As we expand our business, I look forward to continue working alongside Robin to grow and support our employee 'ohana.'

Kobayashi, who brings two decades of legal experience to her new post, previously served as Hawaiian's managing director and associate general counsel of labor and employment. Throughout her tenure, she successfully oversaw the company's labor and employment efforts related to the Office of Federal Compliance Programs, equal employment opportunity, and privacy. Kobayashi has also served as the executive director of the Hawaii Immigrant Justice Center and was a staff attorney on the National Labor Relations Board in Washington D.C.

Born and raised on O'ahu, Kobayashi earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Washington and a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Hawai'i.