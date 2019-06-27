Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.    HA

HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hawaiian : Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Fukuoka-Honolulu Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

FUKUOKA - Hawaiian Airlines is now offering ticket sales for new nonstop service between Fukuoka, Japan and Honolulu, Hawai'i. Starting Nov. 26, the airline will operate four weekly flights between Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on O'ahu and Fukuoka Airport (FUK) on the island of Kyushu.

'We appreciate the overwhelming support we have received throughout Fukuoka for our new nonstop service to Honolulu,' Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines, said during a news conference in Fukuoka today. 'We look forward to welcoming our guests onboard with our warm Hawaiian hospitality and providing convenient access to our Hawaiian Islands.'

Beginning with the inaugural flight on Nov. 26, HA827 will depart Honolulu at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with an estimated 5:55 p.m. arrival into Fukuoka on the following day. The return flight, HA828, will depart Fukuoka at 7:55 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, arriving into Honolulu at 8:45 a.m. the same day, giving guests ample time to settle into their accommodations, or conveniently connect to neighboring Hawaiian Islands or the airline's North America and South Pacific destinations.

In celebration of Hawaiian's new service, the airline is offering special $599 (Thurs.-Sun.) and $699 (Fri.-Sat.) roundtrip fares available for purchase through July 19 at www.HawaiianAirlines.com, through travel agencies, or by calling Hawaiian's Reservations Department toll-free at 800-367-5320.

Guests traveling between Fukuoka and Honolulu will enjoy the roominess and comfort of Hawaiian's Airbus A330 aircraft, which features 18 fully flat Premium Cabin leather seats arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration tailored for couples, families and honeymooners while offering great functionality to business travelers. Hawaiian also offers 68 of its popular Extra Comfort seats with more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats. All guests will enjoy Hawaiian's award-winning hospitality, including island-inspired meals prepared by Hawai'i's top chefs.

Fukuoka Prefecture is home to more than 5 million of the 13 million residents of Kyushu, the third largest and most southerly of Japan's four main islands. In 1981, the prefecture became Hawai'i's first sister-state in recognition of their deep cultural and economic ties.

Hawaiian's new Fukuoka-Honolulu flights will complement the airline's Japan network, which includes nonstop service connecting the Hawaiian Islands with Osaka, Sapporo, and both Haneda and Narita airports in Tokyo.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers nonstop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 01:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
09:16pHAWAIIAN : Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Fukuoka-Honolulu Service
PU
06/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Seeking Japanese Speakers for Flight Attendant Positions
PU
06/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Selects CAE for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Flight Simulator
AQ
06/10HAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning an..
AQ
06/07HAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning an..
PU
06/06HAWAIIAN : Airlines Reports May 2019 Traffic Statistics
PU
06/06HAWAIIAN : Airlines, PACE Partner to Boost Flight Efficiency
PU
05/23HAWAIIAN : CODE OF ETHICS As amended May 14, 2019
PU
05/23HAWAIIAN : AMENDED AND RESTATED AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE CHARTER As amended a..
PU
05/20HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 833 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Debt 2019 509 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15
P/E ratio 2020 6,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 1 260 M
Chart HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,9 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence S. Hershfield Chairman
Shannon L. Okinaka Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Randall L. Jenson Independent Director
William S. Swelbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.2.42%1 260
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.99%36 909
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.91%22 453
AIR CHINA LTD.22.38%18 009
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-7.16%12 799
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY13.70%11 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About