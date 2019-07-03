Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.    HA

HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hawaiian : Airlines Celebrates Free In-Flight Entertainment with Donation to Local Non-Profits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines guests who sit back and watch the carrier's complimentary in-flight entertainment (IFE) programming when traveling in July will be supporting Hawai'i's arts movement while helping protect the islands' environment.

Throughout the month, each time guests onboard Hawaiian's flights view any IFE content, the airline will award one mile to benefit three local nonprofits featured on its Hawaiian Skies channel - Na Kama Kai, Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) and the state of Hawai'i Department of Land and Natural Resources' (DLNR) Malama Hawaiʻi initiative.

Hawaiian offers over 100 hours of movies, and television, music and games on all Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft, with approximately 30 percent of the content highlighting Hawaii's rich culture. Hawaiian Skies gives travelers an in-depth look at the people and things that make Hawaiʻi an unparalleled destination.

'As Hawaii's airline, we are proud to share with our guests the many stories that make our island home so special. In the last year, we've featured over 300 programs that were either about Hawaiʻi, filmed in Hawaiʻi, or showcased local actors or directors,' said Evan Nomura, product manager of in-flight entertainment at Hawaiian Airlines. 'This month, we are excited to engage our guests as we express our mahalo to organizations that have shared their stories to entertain us but also educate us about important issues affecting our home.'

Hawaiian rolled out complimentary IFE on all transpacific flights on July 1. Guests onboard Hawaiian's A330 aircraft enjoy seatback monitors in the Main Cabin and 13-inch tablets in the Premium Cabin. The A321neo features wireless streaming in-flight entertainment for personal devices through the Hawaiian Airlines app.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 20:22:32 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
04:23pHAWAIIAN : Airlines Celebrates Free In-Flight Entertainment with Donation to Loc..
PU
07/01HAWAIIAN : Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Fukuoka-Honolulu Service; Four weekl..
AQ
06/27HAWAIIAN : Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Fukuoka-Honolulu Service
PU
06/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Seeking Japanese Speakers for Flight Attendant Positions
PU
06/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Selects CAE for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Flight Simulator
AQ
06/10HAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning an..
AQ
06/07HAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning an..
PU
06/06HAWAIIAN : Airlines Reports May 2019 Traffic Statistics
PU
06/06HAWAIIAN : Airlines, PACE Partner to Boost Flight Efficiency
PU
05/23HAWAIIAN : CODE OF ETHICS As amended May 14, 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 841 M
EBIT 2019 272 M
Net income 2019 203 M
Debt 2019 634 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 6,51x
P/E ratio 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 1 325 M
Chart HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,9  $
Last Close Price 27,6  $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence S. Hershfield Chairman
Shannon L. Okinaka Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Randall L. Jenson Independent Director
William S. Swelbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.4.39%1 325
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.31%38 323
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.14%23 384
AIR CHINA LTD.28.80%19 087
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-2.79%13 295
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY18.37%12 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About