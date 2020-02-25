Hawaiian : Airlines Hiring in Kahului

Log in
02/25/2020

Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting for guest service and ramp agent positions at Kahului Airport. The airline will be holding an open house on March 7 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului to provide more information about the career opportunities.

Job seekers interested in attending the open house being held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. should register online by March 6 at https://www.timecenter.com/hawaiianairlines10/.

Hawaiian Airlines guest service agents welcome guests with the airline's signature Hawaiian hospitality at the ticket counter and gate, while cargo agents provide personalized service and solutions to meet customer shipping needs.

Please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Careers for a list of all job openings with Hawaii's hometown airline.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 19:52:21 UTC
