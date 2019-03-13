Log in
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
Hawaiian : Airlines Marks 15 Straight Years as Most Punctual U.S. Airline

03/13/2019

Hawaiian Airlines remained the nation's most punctual carrier in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT), marking the 15th straight year its guests have enjoyed the best on-time performance in the U.S. industry.

Hawaiian's flights averaged an 87.8 percent on-time rate in 2018, exceeding the U.S. industry average by 8.6 percentage points.

'This is our 90th year of service as Hawai'i's airline, and we've taken time to celebrate some of the milestones associated with that proud history, but this achievement is especially rewarding because it reflects the meticulous focus and commitment of our fantastic employees, every day and on every flight,' said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines.

'Nature presented us with some operational challenges last year, including increased volcanic activity in East Hawai'i and flooding on both ends of the Island chain, and our teams worked together to keep our flights operating safely and as punctually as possible. I am incredibly proud of their dedication to our guests in 2018 and over the past 15 years,' Ingram said.

Since 2004, when Hawaiian began its current on-time performance streak, the airline has grown into a global airline with a robust network of over 260 daily flights and provides daily non-stop service to Hawai'i from 12 gateway cities in North America - more cities than any other carrier - using Airbus A330-200 and A321neo aircraft. The airline will launch its 13th North America destination to Boston next month. In the past 15 years, Hawaiian has expanded its international network with service to Sydney, Tokyo (HND and NRT), Seoul, Osaka, Sapporo, Brisbane and Auckland. Hawaiian Airlines also operates, on average, more than 170 daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands using Boeing 717-200 aircraft.

The U.S. DOT's monthly Air Travel Consumer Report ranking the nation's 16 largest air carriers is available online at www.dot.gov/individuals/air-consumer/air-travel-consumer-reports.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaii's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (12) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 19:23:02 UTC
