Hawaiian : Airlines Reports June and Second Quarter 2019 Traffic Statistics

07/08/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

HONOLULU, July 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ('Hawaiian'), today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month and quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Hawaiian welcomed more than one million guests in June 2019. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 1.6 percent on an increase of 0.3 percent in capacity (available seat miles) compared to June 2018. Load factor increased 1.2 points to 89.0 percent.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, Hawaiian welcomed over 2.9 million guests. Total traffic increased 3.7 percent on an increase of 2.7 percent in capacity. Load factor increased 0.8 points to 87.1 percent.

The table below summarizes June, second quarter, and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1

JUNE

2019

2018

% CHANGE

PAX

1,004,487

1,045,740

(3.9%)

RPMs (000)

1,525,316

1,500,894

1.6%

ASMs (000)

1,713,440

1,708,871

0.3%

LF

89.0%

87.8%

1.2 pts

SECOND QUARTER

2019

2018

% CHANGE

PAX

2,958,564

3,018,346

(2.0%)

RPMs (000)

4,491,974

4,333,178

3.7%

ASMs (000)

5,157,677

5,020,026

2.7%

LF

87.1%

86.3%

0.8 pts

YEAR-TO-DATE

2019

2018

% CHANGE

PAX

5,781,198

5,909,868

(2.2%)

RPMs (000)

8,620,459

8,363,961

3.1%

ASMs (000)

10,009,598

9,751,523

2.6%

LF

86.1%

85.8%

0.3 pts

PAX

Passengers transported

RPM

Revenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile

ASM

Available Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile

LF

Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled

1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoaand Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-airlines-reports-june-and-second-quarter-2019-traffic-statistics-300881032.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:37:03 UTC
