Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.    HA

HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hawaiian : Airlines Seeking Japanese Speakers for Flight Attendant Positions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines is hiring Japanese speakers to join its flight attendant team in delivering the carrier's award-winning Hawaiian hospitality and advance the company's ongoing growth in Asia and beyond.

'Hawaiian's flight attendants love welcoming our guests with a hospitality that is unmatched in the industry,' said Robin Sparling, vice president of in-flight services at Hawaiian Airlines. 'Our market expansion in Japan is a testament to the value travelers place on our uniquely Hawaiian and memorable in-flight experience. We are excited to grow our 2,100-plus flight attendant 'ohana with people who share Hawaiian's commitment to safety and service excellence.'

Interested candidates should visit www.hawaiianairlines.com/careers and select requisition No. 19-0197 or click here to view the job requirements and application information. Successful applicants will represent Hawaiian onboard its Japan flights as well as throughout the carrier's transpacific network between Hawai'i and South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, American Samoa and 13 U.S. mainland gateways, in addition to flights within the Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaiian, which began serving Japan in 2010 with one daily flight between Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND) and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), has become the leading U.S. carrier on the Japan-Hawai'i route. Today, Hawaiian offers 31 weekly non-stop flights utilizing its Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft fleet between Hawai'i and Japan, serving both Haneda and Narita (NRT) airports in Tokyo, as well as Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Osaka and New Chitose Airport (CTS) in Sapporo.

Hawaiian's robust Japan business is spurring continued investment in the market. Last month, Hawaiian secured preliminary approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to operate a new HND slot and provide additional Honolulu-Tokyo service ahead of the 2020 Olympic Summer Games. The ruling came just days after Hawaiian announced its intention to launch four weekly non-stop flights between Fukuoka (FUK) and Honolulu as soon as November 2019, pending government approvals for the new service.

Meanwhile, the airline is currently waiting for U.S. and Japanese government regulators to approve a proposed antitrust immunized joint venture between Hawaiian and its codeshare partner, Japan Airlines, that would deliver a range of additional consumer benefits.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 19:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
03:24pHAWAIIAN : Airlines Seeking Japanese Speakers for Flight Attendant Positions
PU
09:13aHAWAIIAN : Airlines Selects CAE for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Flight Simulator
AQ
06/10HAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning an..
AQ
06/07HAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning an..
PU
06/06HAWAIIAN : Airlines Reports May 2019 Traffic Statistics
PU
06/06HAWAIIAN : Airlines, PACE Partner to Boost Flight Efficiency
PU
05/23HAWAIIAN : CODE OF ETHICS As amended May 14, 2019
PU
05/23HAWAIIAN : AMENDED AND RESTATED AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE CHARTER As amended a..
PU
05/20HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/17HAWAIIAN : Airlines Awarded Tentative Approval for a New Haneda Route
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 833 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Debt 2019 509 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 6,18
P/E ratio 2020 6,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 1 229 M
Chart HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,9 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence S. Hershfield Chairman
Shannon L. Okinaka Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Randall L. Jenson Independent Director
William S. Swelbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.0.11%1 241
DELTA AIR LINES INC.11.12%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.07%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.18.06%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-1.40%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-4.88%11 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About