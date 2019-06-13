Hawaiian : Airlines Seeking Japanese Speakers for Flight Attendant Positions

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines is hiring Japanese speakers to join its flight attendant team in delivering the carrier's award-winning Hawaiian hospitality and advance the company's ongoing growth in Asia and beyond.

'Hawaiian's flight attendants love welcoming our guests with a hospitality that is unmatched in the industry,' said Robin Sparling, vice president of in-flight services at Hawaiian Airlines. 'Our market expansion in Japan is a testament to the value travelers place on our uniquely Hawaiian and memorable in-flight experience. We are excited to grow our 2,100-plus flight attendant 'ohana with people who share Hawaiian's commitment to safety and service excellence.'

Interested candidates should visit www.hawaiianairlines.com/careers and select requisition No. 19-0197 or click here to view the job requirements and application information. Successful applicants will represent Hawaiian onboard its Japan flights as well as throughout the carrier's transpacific network between Hawai'i and South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, American Samoa and 13 U.S. mainland gateways, in addition to flights within the Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaiian, which began serving Japan in 2010 with one daily flight between Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND) and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), has become the leading U.S. carrier on the Japan-Hawai'i route. Today, Hawaiian offers 31 weekly non-stop flights utilizing its Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft fleet between Hawai'i and Japan, serving both Haneda and Narita (NRT) airports in Tokyo, as well as Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Osaka and New Chitose Airport (CTS) in Sapporo.

Hawaiian's robust Japan business is spurring continued investment in the market. Last month, Hawaiian secured preliminary approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to operate a new HND slot and provide additional Honolulu-Tokyo service ahead of the 2020 Olympic Summer Games. The ruling came just days after Hawaiian announced its intention to launch four weekly non-stop flights between Fukuoka (FUK) and Honolulu as soon as November 2019, pending government approvals for the new service.

Meanwhile, the airline is currently waiting for U.S. and Japanese government regulators to approve a proposed antitrust immunized joint venture between Hawaiian and its codeshare partner, Japan Airlines, that would deliver a range of additional consumer benefits.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.