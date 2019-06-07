Hawaiian : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis

HONOLULU, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ('Hawaiian'), today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month ended May 31, 2019. Hawaiian welcomed more than one ...

June 06, 2019

Hawaiian Airlines, the most punctual U.S. airline for 15 straight years, is equipping pilots with new tablet technology that enhances real-time aircraft and weather data delivered to the cockpit to advance the carrier's industry-leading operational record.

May 16, 2019

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines received a preliminary decision from the U.S. Department of Transportation to allocate a new slot to the airline for expanded service to Haneda Airport. This is a critical step toward gaining rights to provide additional...

HONOLULU, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ('Hawaiian'), today announced it will webcast a presentation by Peter Ingram, Hawaiian's president and chief executive officer, at the 2019 Wolfe ...

May 08, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, MASS - QuantumID Technologies today announced that Hawaiian Airlines has renewed its 5-year contract with SmartKargo, continuing the cloud-delivered real-time management of the carrier's air cargo business using the advanced end-to-end Software as a Service (SaaS) solution.

HONOLULU, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ('Hawaiian'), today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month ended April 30, 2019. Hawaiian welcomed more than ...

May 06, 2019

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines today announced it intends to provide new non-stop service between Fukuoka, Japan and Honolulu starting as soon as November 2019, subject to government approvals. Hawaiian plans to operate four weekly flights between Fukuoka...

HONOLULU, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the 'Company'), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ('Hawaiian'), today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2019. First Quarter 2019 - Key ...

April 16, 2019

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting for guest service, cargo and ramp agent positions at Kahului Airport. The airline will be holding an open house on April 27 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului to provide more information about...

April 10, 2019

On June 1, 2019, consumers, businesses, and organizations around the world will be called to action on the inaugural World Reef Day to reflect on the delicate ecosystem of our ocean's coral reefs and prevent further reef loss.