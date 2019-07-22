Hawaiian : Airlines Welcomes Justin Doane as Vice President of Labor Relations

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines today announced the appointment of Justin Doane as vice president of labor relations. Doane will lead labor relations and oversee union agreements for Hawaiian's employees represented by the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU).

'Justin's experience and collaborative approach managing union relationships and complex negotiations will allow us to continue to develop effective solutions for our employee 'ohana,' said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines.

Doane brings over 15 years of leadership in labor relations to Hawaiian Airlines. Previously, he had responsibility for union negotiations and relations for United Airlines and the Chicago Transit Authority, where he provided strategic advice concerning the administration and application of collective bargaining agreements.

Doane earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. He also holds a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University and a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Michigan State University.