Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.    HA

HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hawaiian : Airlines Welcomes Justin Doane as Vice President of Labor Relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines today announced the appointment of Justin Doane as vice president of labor relations. Doane will lead labor relations and oversee union agreements for Hawaiian's employees represented by the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU).

'Justin's experience and collaborative approach managing union relationships and complex negotiations will allow us to continue to develop effective solutions for our employee 'ohana,' said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines.

Doane brings over 15 years of leadership in labor relations to Hawaiian Airlines. Previously, he had responsibility for union negotiations and relations for United Airlines and the Chicago Transit Authority, where he provided strategic advice concerning the administration and application of collective bargaining agreements.

Doane earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. He also holds a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University and a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Michigan State University.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 20:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
04:10pHAWAIIAN : Airlines Welcomes Justin Doane as Vice President of Labor Relations
PU
07/11HAWAIIAN : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call
PU
07/08HAWAIIAN : Airlines Reports June and Second Quarter 2019 Traffic Statistics
PU
07/03HAWAIIAN : Airlines Celebrates Free In-Flight Entertainment with Donation to Loc..
PU
07/01HAWAIIAN : Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Fukuoka-Honolulu Service; Four weekl..
AQ
06/27HAWAIIAN : Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Fukuoka-Honolulu Service
PU
06/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Seeking Japanese Speakers for Flight Attendant Positions
PU
06/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Selects CAE for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Flight Simulator
AQ
06/10HAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning an..
AQ
06/07HAWAIIAN : Airlines Taps David LeNoir as Vice President of Financial Planning an..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 840 M
EBIT 2019 279 M
Net income 2019 213 M
Debt 2019 650 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15x
P/E ratio 2020 5,43x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 1 313 M
Chart HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,36  $
Last Close Price 27,33  $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence S. Hershfield Chairman
Shannon L. Okinaka Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Randall L. Jenson Independent Director
William S. Swelbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.3.48%1 313
DELTA AIR LINES INC.22.06%39 458
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC12.06%24 107
AIR CHINA LTD.18.46%17 811
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-7.14%12 585
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY14.46%12 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group